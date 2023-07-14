How to avoid the traffic on roads and highways with lots of motorists driving from north to south for August trips at the height of the holidays? For round trips it is recommended to follow the traffic forecast of August 2023, in order not to remain bottled up in highway along endless queues in the exodus (and counter-exodus).

Exodus traffic forecast for summer 2023, red and black dot in August

The first weekend of August 2023 is that of the first truly great summer exodus, with the morning of Saturday 5th August marked with fearsome black dotbut only there morning because the afternoon is marked by the red (indicating still significant traffic, but less intense than the black dot), as well as Friday 4 and Sunday 6 August.

Exodus traffic forecast for summer 2023

TO Mid-August the situation on our roads is from red sticker on Friday afternoon 11 and from black sticker on Saturday morning 12. In the afternoon it returns to red, as well as on Sunday 13. Monday 14 instead it is from yellow sticker.

Counter-exodus traffic summer 2023

After August 15ththe traffic situation on our roads becomes critical due to the counterexodus. The red dot has already been active since Friday afternoon 18 August and persists for the whole day of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August. However, Monday morning 21 August is marked as a yellow dot, indicating still significant traffic but less intense compared to the red dot. The following weekend, starting in the afternoon of Friday 25 August, goes back to being marked as red dot.

Red dot on Italian roads on the occasion of the summer counter-exodus

The counter-exodus situation remains critical also in the first weekend of September: Saturday morning September 2nd is marked as red dotwhile the afternoon is indicated as yellow dot. Sunday 3rd September reverts to being marked as red dot.

Traffic ban for heavy vehicles summer 2023

On the weekends of August, during the exodus and counter-exodus on the Italian motorways, some are expected driving bans for heavy vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons. During the month of August, the days in which the circulation of heavy vehicles on the motorways is prohibited are as follows:

Friday afternoon 4th August, 4-10pm.

Saturday 6 August, from 8:00 to 22:00.

Sunday 6 August, from 7:00 to 22:00.

Friday 11 August, 4-10pm.

Saturday 12th August, 8am to 10pm.

Sunday 13 August and Monday 14 August, from 7:00 to 22:00.

Saturday 19th August, 8am to 4pm.

Sunday 20 August, from 7:00 to 22:00.

Saturday 26th August, 8am to 4pm.

Sunday 27 August, from 7:00 to 22:00.

On the weekends of exodus and counter-exodus, the driving ban for heavy vehicles exceeding 7.5 tons is triggered.

As for the month of Septemberthe traffic ban for heavy vehicles is foreseen in the Sundays of 3 and 10 September, from 7:00 to 22:00. During these days, heavy vehicles they are not authorised to circulate on the Italian motorways.

Traffic forecast August 2023

Heavy traffic forecasts are about the main tourist itineraries: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the state roads 106 Jonica and 18 Tirrena Inferiore in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 Carlo Felice in Sardinia; the state road 148 Pontina in Lazioparticularly busy artery which together with the SS7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 Itinerary (SS675 and SS3 bis) of interest Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the North East with Central Italy; the SS1 Aurelia routes (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 Adriatica (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto).

The most critical days on black dot roads are those of Saturday morning 5 and 12 August 2023

Finally, in the North, the RA13 and RA14 motorway junctions in Friuli Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the SS36 of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardythe SS45 of Val Trebbia in Liguriathe SS26 of the Valle d’Aosta and the SS309 Romea between Emilia Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 of Alemagna in Veneto.

Highway construction sites summer 2023

Traveling on Italian motorways in the summer of 2023 is difficult, even worse in 2021 with an average of one construction site every 12km (in 2021 it was one in every 18).

Here is the list of the most problematic motorway sections of 2023 in terms of construction sites:

A1 Milan-Bologna : There are 13 construction sites in a stretch of 180 km. Furthermore, there are 10 km without hard shoulder in the stretch between Piacenza and Parma in the direction of Bologna. On the Rome-Florence section, on the other hand, there are 26 construction sites in 24 km without an emergency lane.

: There are 13 construction sites in a stretch of 180 km. Furthermore, there are 10 km without hard shoulder in the stretch between Piacenza and Parma in the direction of Bologna. On the Rome-Florence section, on the other hand, there are 26 construction sites in 24 km without an emergency lane. A7 Genoa-Milan : There are 19 construction sites in a stretch of 39 km out of 120, representing 32% of the total. Most of the construction sites are located along the border between Liguria and Piedmont.

: There are 19 construction sites in a stretch of 39 km out of 120, representing 32% of the total. Most of the construction sites are located along the border between Liguria and Piedmont. A11 Florence-sea : There are 4 construction sites in a stretch of 80 km.

: There are 4 construction sites in a stretch of 80 km. A12 Viareggio-Genoa : There are 11 construction sites in a stretch of 16 km, mainly concentrated in eastern Liguria (Genoa and La Spezia). In this area, you travel on a single lane with constant carriageway changes, including viaducts and tunnels, with a maximum speed of 60 km/h.

: There are 11 construction sites in a stretch of 16 km, mainly concentrated in eastern Liguria (Genoa and La Spezia). In this area, you travel on a single lane with constant carriageway changes, including viaducts and tunnels, with a maximum speed of 60 km/h. A14 Bologna-Pescara : There are 30 construction sites in a 360 km stretch, with a frequency of one construction site every 12 km. Approximately 34 km are affected by road works and 28 km are without an emergency lane. The most problematic areas are those between Rimini and Pesaro and those between Marche and Abruzzo, where out of 150 km of motorway, 17 km are traveled on a single lane.

: There are 30 construction sites in a 360 km stretch, with a frequency of one construction site every 12 km. Approximately 34 km are affected by road works and 28 km are without an emergency lane. The most problematic areas are those between Rimini and Pesaro and those between Marche and Abruzzo, where out of 150 km of motorway, 17 km are traveled on a single lane. A24 and A25 Pescara-Rome: There are 10 construction sites in a stretch of 200 km. There are 6.25 km without hard shoulder and 7 km in which you travel on a single lane. The construction sites are mainly located in the hinterland, along the border between Lazio and Abruzzo.

These stretches of motorway present a critical situation due to the numerous construction sites and construction sites traffic restrictions resulting from it, creating inconvenience for travellers.

Traffic info summer 2023

For real-time info on traffic on the roads in summer 2023 online, you can consult the section Traffic Info on the ANAS website or corporate social channels (Facebook.com/stradeanas and accounts Twitter @stradeanas, @VAIstradeanas And @clientiAnas) following the hashtag #summer exodus2022.

Traffic information is also available on the following channels:

GO (Integrated Anas traffic);

(Integrated Anas traffic); APP “GO ” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”;

” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”; CCISS Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data;

Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data; Toll-free number Pronto Anas 800.841.148 of Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator h24 and have traffic information in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available.

of Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator and have traffic information in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available. Customer Service Live Chat at the address ANAS to speak to an operator from 8.00 to 20.00 and also have information on traffic conditions in real time and on immovable construction sites.

Traffic bulletins are sent on Tgcom24 and on Anas partner radio stations: Rai Isoradio, Radio Italy (national).

Read also,

👉 Traffic info

👉 News about trains

👉 Planes

👉 Sustainable Mobility

👉 Longest bridges in the world

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK