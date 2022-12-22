Cancun.- Traffic in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo, caused Dozens of tourists will choose to abandon their transport and walk to the International Airport from the city.

The total lack of coordination between the authorities of the three levels of government, caused huge lines of cars

In social networks, International Airport users of Cancun made public their discomfort before the dire situation.

Local authorities announced since December 19 the cBeginning of works and closure of access to the bridge in the Playa del Carmen-Cancún direction. For this reason, airport users and citizens in general were asked to to take precautions.

Both the Department of Transit and the National Guard approached to expedite, as far as possible, the troublesome traffic that presents the area

The Southeast Airport Group (ASUR) informed that it is aware of the situation, assuring that Any passenger who has missed the flight will be supported to look for a readjustment in the next ones.

We recommend you read:

The chaos caused since the early hours of Monday, December 19, was also due to the accidents who showed up in the area as soon as the day began, which delayed vehicular circulation, causing moments of anguish among many passengers who feared they would not get to board their flights.