Traffic | Five things surprise Finns in the summer – “Sometimes you can fear for your life”

In addition to the correct use of the emergency flasher, the Liikenneturva expert also points out five other places of failure.

All motorists do not use their hazard lights when an emergency vehicle passes them. Only about a third of people use the Emergency Flasher in this situation, estimates the news agency of STT interviewed fire marshal Erik Pudas from the Pohjois Savo rescue service.

Before, the emergency flasher was only used when the car was stationary, so the change brought about by the reform two years ago may become more and more established over time, estimates Liikenneturva’s training instructor Erkka Savolainen for HS.

Savolainen lists the other five things that have caught the expert’s eye this summer.

1. You shouldn’t crash in a curve with a motorcycle

“Motorcycles have risen to the surface this year,” says Erkka Savolainen.

Motorcycle accidents are typically caused by speed, frost damage or bad driving. In practice, most often you derail out of the curve, and on the outer edge of the road, there are trees and stones, among other things, describes Savolainen.

“When you drive, just slow down as much as you can before. It is practically the only medicine.”

2. Electric kickboarders also need a helmet

Second the issue is the electric scooters that have become common in recent years. They are often driven without a helmet or drunk. A helmet is recommended, but not wearing it is not punishable, notes Savolainen.

In June was reported from an electric scooter accident in Myyrmäki, which killed one and injured two minors. Those involved in the accident were not wearing bicycle helmets.

3. Don’t remember to slow down at the construction site

From road construction sites there will be a message to Savolainen that motorists can’t slow down when it comes to road work.

“Sometimes you can fear for your life,” Savolainen describes the feedback he received from road construction sites. At road construction sites, the speed limit is indicated by signs, and the limit is often lowered in steps.

Some motorists do slow down correctly, but perhaps due to stress or hurry they also speed too much, Savolainen estimates.

4. The cyclist also dodges

Cyclists and the rules for avoiding motorists is also something that has come up for Savolainen when moving around Kuopio, for example. When riding a bicycle from a small street towards a crosswalk from behind a triangle, some motorists unnecessarily give space to a cyclist who is obliged to give way.

Savolainen describes that dodging is not wrong in the sense that the most important thing is to avoid personal injury. However, this can give rise to a potentially dangerous sense of security.

The same mistake can also apply in the other direction. A cyclist might expect a motorist to give way to a bicycle riding on the crosswalk.

5. Fast-moving deer can surprise you

“When let’s go to the coast, and there are deer,” says Savolainen about meeting animals in traffic.

Natural Resources Center has estimated this year that the white-tailed deer, which is preferred by hunters as a game animal, is concentrated in southwestern Finland. The species thrives in southern Finland as well.

Deer can be fast, small and move even in the dark. According to Savolainen, the safest thing to do is to be careful in those areas where you know there are deer – even the highest possible permitted speed can sometimes be justified to avoid.