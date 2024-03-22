Friday, March 22, 2024
Traffic | Five-car crash on Länsiväylä

March 22, 2024
Traffic | Five-car crash on Länsiväylä

According to the Swedish Road Transport Agency, the crash happened between Porkkalankatu and Lauttasaari junction.

On the western route there was a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Helsinki police.

According to the Swedish Road Transport Agency, the crash happened between Porkkalankatu and Lauttasaari junction.

According to the police, only one lane is currently in use. The second lane has to be closed to traffic at times while the crash site is cleared, the police say.

According to the police's estimate, traffic will be running normally from 8pm at the latest.

On the road According to the police, there has been a rear-end collision with five cars. The cars suffered sheet metal damage, there were no personal injuries, the police say.

“The first car had some sort of flat tire,” the police say as the cause of the accident.

