Traffic | Finnish bridges are in an alarming state. We found out if you dare to use them.

Kruunuvuorensilta, which is under construction, is exceptional in many ways. For that, new structural solutions and, among other things, new, more durable concrete had to be developed. The Kruunuvuoren bridge connects Korkeasaari and the Kruunuvuorenranta area of ​​Helsinki’s Laajasalo.

Finland’s bridges have reached such a bad state that some of them have to be dismantled. Repairing doesn’t help anymore. Do bridges have to be afraid of collapse? How to guarantee that new bridges are more durable?

Two hundred years.

That’s how long the Kruunuvuoren bridge currently being built in Helsinki should last in use.

The bridge is becoming Finland’s longest, 1,200 meters. And so it should last for several centuries.

A long lifespan has never been set as a goal for any bridge in Finland before, and it is rare in the world.