Even tougher penalties: traffic fines will once again become a lot more expensive.

When you do things wrong in traffic, you should be penalized for it. At least, that’s what our government thinks. If you get caught, you can pay money. With speed it often depends on how fast you drove exactly, but for most other offenses there are fixed amounts. At least, fixed when these are established, but that can change. And that’s it again.

Traffic fines are going up

Minister Kaag of Finance sent the spring memorandum to the Cabinet today. This includes, among other things, that traffic fines will increase again. As far as we know, ALL fines will increase by the same amount, namely ten percent.

Increasing amounts

That’s a thing, because previous increases concerned certain offenses in particular. For example, the fine for holding a smartphone while driving has been on the rise for a while (it now costs 380 euros). So that will be 418 euros. For slightly lesser offenses such as not wearing a seatbelt, this is an increase from 160 to 176 euros. However, some colleagues can remember fines of 400 euros or more for speed, for example, which easily becomes 450 euros with an increase.

So be careful, because traffic fines driving in traffic become such an expensive hobby. The changes will be implemented in the coming years with the traffic fines that will become reality with the new amounts from 2024. (through NOS)

