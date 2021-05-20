The Ministry of Justice intends to automate the withdrawal of money from the bank accounts of citizens who have not paid fines from the traffic police cameras. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the bill.

Thus, it is proposed to simplify the order of penalties, without involving bailiffs. According to the newspaper, the amendments have already been supported by the Ministry of Finance. According to forecasts, the new system will start working in 2022.

The Ministry of Justice itself recognized some of the risks associated with the illegal debiting of money from the accounts of Russians. In this regard, the department “is working out additional mechanisms to protect the rights of citizens.”

In December 2020, it was reported that the State Duma adopted amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO), which will simplify the procedure for appealing against fines from the traffic police. Motorists using the portal of State Services will be able to challenge the erroneous decisions of the State Traffic Inspectorate. The authors of the amendments note that now in Russia there is an active development of a network of cameras, and it is not possible to completely eliminate errors. Also, recently, cameras have learned to recognize new traffic violations, such as pedestrian clearance, talking on the phone and unfastened seat belts, which can cause additional difficulties.

The developed changes should allow Russians to avoid the need to contact the traffic police departments and waste time filling out papers. It is noted that in order to file a complaint, it will be necessary to have an electronic signature on the State Services website. The new norm will be fully operational from September 1, 2021.