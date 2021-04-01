There’s yet another online scam going around, this time in the form of a traffic-fine notification via email with the aim of harvesting your info.

The Traffic Department (DGT) points out that they never notify anybody about pending purposes via email – and this goes for the National Police, too.

These cyber villains send out phishing emails, made to look as if they have come from the Guardia Civil (DGT), saying that there is an outstanding fine to be paid. The aim is to harvest personal information, such as bank-account details from the unwary, who would soon find their account empty.

The email reads: “An unpaid fine addressed to you or your vehicle has been identified in our system. “

The important thing not to do is click on the link to “consult fine details” – just put it directly in the spam folder or simply delete it without opening it.

The DGT only sends fine notification by registered post.

(News: Spain)