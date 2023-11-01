Traffic | Express train traffic was blocked for the third time during the same day, the reason being careless motorists

Express train operations stopped on Wednesday due to two collisions and one derailment.

Recently the express train that started operating crashed for the second time on Wednesday.

Based on readers’ photos, a light rail collided with a van in Otaniemi. Due to the accident at Aalto University, trams will not run to Otaranta or Keilaniemi, HSL informs.

The accident happened after one o’clock on Wednesday.

This is the third time during Wednesday that the express train service is interrupted due to a car.

On Wednesday in the morning, an express train collided with a car in Pitäjänmäki. The crash site is the same like a week ago i.e. at the intersection of Pitäjänmäentie and Vanha viertotie.

The accident happened around 11:14. There were no injuries in the accident and the car has been removed from the expressway’s route. Traffic is moving again, the tram traffic control center says.

Early in the morning, a car had driven onto the light rail tracks, which is why the morning traffic stopped on part of the tram route.