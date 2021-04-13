Traffic expert, Executive Director of the “Saed Association” to reduce traffic accidents, Jamal Al-Amiri, warned of 10 Ramadan violations committed by drivers on the road, which is excessive speed to catch up with the breakfast time, bypassing the red light, and random stopping in front of mosques and commercial centers, and staying up late to hours. Fajr is what causes naps while driving during the day, obstructing traffic by standing in front of stores, using the alarm machine unnecessarily, driving continuously for a long trip without taking a rest, and using a mobile phone without a headset while driving to exchange congratulations, wrong overtaking, and extension Fasting period, which may reach 14 hours, without taking medication, which causes fatigue while driving, advising drivers that if they feel tired while driving, stop on the road shoulder on the right side, and seek help from the competent authorities.

Al-Amiri warned about the problem of random parking of worshipers ’vehicles around the perimeter of mosques, especially during Tarawih prayers, stressing that there are negative scenes caused by the worshipers’ vehicles that lead to the closure of two or three lanes of roads around mosques, which leads to obstruction of traffic and traffic. Some worshipers park behind the vehicles, which impedes their movement and sometimes calls for the police.

He stressed the importance of the worshiper being aware that the road belongs to everyone, giving the road his right and not making himself a negative element while performing the obligatory prayer, by closing the road to others without taking into account the interests of others, praising the initiatives taken by a number of police leaders to issue violations of the worshipers who obstruct the traffic. According to the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.

He advised drivers to adhere to the prescribed speeds on the roads, to leave sufficient time before the time for breakfast to avoid congestion and traffic accidents, and to work under the slogan Do not make your fasting an excuse for the violation launched by the Sa’id Association in its campaign in conjunction with Ramadan 2021, in light of the precautionary measures for drivers and road users to raise The level of safety on the road.





