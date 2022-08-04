Traffic | Expensive gasoline caused Finns to ease off the accelerator: Driving speed decreased during the holiday period on highways

Driving speeds decreased on almost all of Helsinki’s entrance roads in July.

Finns have been driving at a decidedly calmer pace this summer than last summer. A significant decrease in driving speeds can be seen in Finntraffic’s statistics in July.

Experts estimate that holiday drivers in particular have decreased their driving speed in July. The drastic increase in the price of fuel has loosened their gas foot.

“July is the holiday month and that’s when we drive the most. There are people in traffic who otherwise don’t necessarily drive much. They have reduced their speed because the price of fuel has fallen,” says Fintraffic’s traffic center manager Kari Tarkki.

Fintraffic compared driving speeds for HS from the beginning of April to the end of July this year and last year. The comparison was made at a total of 14 measuring stations on the busiest exit roads of the capital region in Finland.

Driving speeds were compared to last year’s speeds on highway 1, i.e. Turunväylä, highway 3, i.e. the highway leading to Tampere, highway 4 going to Lahti, and highway 7, which leads east from Helsinki towards Kotka.

The examined measuring stations have a speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour.

Significant a decrease in driving speeds was observed in July speeds compared to last summer at almost all measuring stations.

On average, the driving speed decreased by 2.3 kilometers per hour. While in July of last year the average gassing speed was 114.28 km/h, this year the speed was 111.98 km/h.

Tarkki reminds that the contribution of road works to speeds has not been clarified in the statistical comparison. There have been a lot of them on the exits this summer as well.

Fuel the price has increased drastically this year. The highest price was in May and June. In the beginning of July the price per liter of gasoline and diesel started to decrease.

Although the price was very high in May, the May statistics do not yet show a slowdown in driving speeds. The change in driving speeds in June is not significant either.

“Only in July do driving speeds clearly decrease,” says Tarkki.

Commissioned by Fintraffic according to the survey 43 percent of Finnish motorists said that they had reduced their driving at the beginning of the year due to record high fuel prices.

Police inspector Heikki Ihalainen The Police Board estimates that the decrease in driving speed is particularly visible on highways where you can drive at 120 mph.

“I notice it in my own driving as well. I’ve never driven the hundred and twenty with enthusiasm before, and now I’m thinking even more carefully. A hundred and a little more, but no more. I’m not in such a hurry to go to work in the morning that I would pay so much more for it,” says Ihalainen.

You save the most in terms of fuel prices when you drive at the highest speeds. If you drop the speed from 120 to 110, you will save more than if you drop the speed from 110 to 100.

According to Ihalainen’s findings, those who have reduced their driving speed are most often those who pay for fuel out of their own wallets. Many company vans, and even trucks, often drive past passenger car traffic.

“Those who can bill others for their driving drive a little harder,” says Ihalainen.

Electric car drivers have gradually become more common and Ihalainen has noticed that they often travel at a moderate pace.

“At speeds above 100, the electric car starts to consume power. If you drive it for a longer distance, you may remember that it’s nice to drive a little slower, that you don’t have to charge so often,” Ihalainen reflects.

During the pandemic, according to police findings, driving speeds increased slightly.

“Traffic volumes decreased and there was room to drive on the road. Now that the numbers have increased, you can’t drive free speeds in the same way,” says Ihalainen.

Driving speeds lowering is an effective traffic safety measure. This was evident, for example, in a study by the Uusimaa Ely Center last fall, which examined the effect of driving speed in large urban areas.

According to the report, lowering speed limits reduces carbon dioxide emissions, traffic noise, and small particle and nitrogen oxide emissions.

According to the report, a lower driving speed can also improve the flow of traffic and reduce pavement wear.

However, lower driving speeds mean longer travel times.

“In an economic sense, time costs are clearly the biggest adverse effect of lowering speed limits,” the report states.

According to the report, the optimal speed limit from the point of view of reducing emissions would be 60–80 kilometers per hour.

“Especially in heavy traffic, a constant travel speed is important, because acceleration and braking increase emissions,” reminds the report.

According to Traficom’s statistics, greenhouse gas emissions from traffic make up about a fifth of Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions.