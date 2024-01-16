Traffic | Every fifth long-distance train is late, the information is not updated on the stations' screens

Information about train delays is not updated on the stations' main and platform screens.

Trains delay information is not updated on platform and station screens at train stations, said Fintraffic's rail traffic center this morning.

The problem is caused by a fault in the passenger information system, and the fault is being fixed. According to the rail traffic center, the problem does not affect the day's train traffic.

At eight in the morning, about one in five long-distance trains ran late.