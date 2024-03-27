Traffic | Easter traffic at its busiest today

During the journey, the driver must focus only on driving and not on messaging, Liikenneturva reminds.

Easter outbound traffic is at its busiest on Maundy Thursday. The most traffic is expected between 13:00 and 19:00, according to Fintraffic's road traffic center.

There is plenty of outbound traffic also on Good Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and even later in the north.

According to Fintraffic, occasional queues of cars may occur especially on the exit roads of the capital region and on highways 4, 5 and 9 all the way to the heights of Jyväskylä and Mikkeli.

“Easter traffic is traditionally the busiest time on our roads, when during the holidays people go on holiday to, for example, cottage landscapes or the slopes of the north,” says the traffic center manager Kari Tarkki About Fintraffic's road traffic control in the bulletin.

“Compared to winter holiday traffic, there is clearly more traffic now, because everyone goes on vacation at the same time during Easter. You should be prepared for occasional queuing.”

Authorities and Liikenneturva remind motorists of sufficient safety intervals and that during the journey you must only focus on driving. So the driver should not text or, for example, reach for the phone while driving. It is also important to allow enough time for the drive.

Before the trip, you should also check that there is enough windshield washer fluid in the tank and that the tire pressure is in order and that the tires under the driving game are suitable for the weather.

Vacationers should also download and use the 112 Suomi mobile application on their phone in case of emergencies and problems.