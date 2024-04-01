Traffic | Easter return traffic has started to pick up, queues have been avoided for now

A warning for bad traffic weather has been issued for Monday in some parts of the country.

Easter return traffic has picked up after noon, but there have been no queues on the main roads so far, said Fintraffic's Tampere traffic center after 1 p.m.

Most cars are on the highways in the late afternoon, the road traffic center estimated.

On Sunday, the return traffic from Easter was quite calm. The Tampere Road Traffic Center has also not been informed of any serious road traffic accidents throughout Easter.

In Kollismaa, driving weather can be very bad due to snowfall. You should also drive carefully in the central and southern parts of Lapland and in Kainuu.