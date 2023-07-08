Saturday, July 8, 2023, 09:18



The Councilor for Mobility and European Projects, Cristina Mora, met yesterday with representatives of different groups affected by the works on the Espacio Algameca to explain what the second section of the third phase will consist of. It includes a rainwater evacuation plan that will prevent flooding and improvements in accessibility for people with disabilities.

The works in a space of 150 meters, between the white kiosk and the Cortadura bridge, will begin on Wednesday. For this reason, traffic diversions are maintained, at the exit on the La Algameca road and at the entrance on Juana Jugán street.

This third phase runs for almost a kilometer between the bridges of the Barrio de la Concepción and Santa Rosalía. In total there are more than two million euros of investment, a part financed with European funds.