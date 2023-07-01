Saturday, July 1, 2023
Traffic disturbances | Train traffic is running again on the section between Oulu and Kemi – night trains are often late

July 1, 2023
Traffic disturbances | Train traffic is running again on the section between Oulu and Kemi – night trains are often late

Homeland|Traffic disruptions

Thunder probably caused a disturbance on the track section between Oulu and Tornio.

| Updated

Trains will run again on the Oulu–Kemi–Tornio rail sections, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center in a release from early Saturday night. According to the Rail Traffic Center, the fault in the traffic control system caused by the thunder has been fixed.

Due to the fault, the night trains running from north to south are late. The train from Rovaniemi to Helsinki is about five hours late, the train from Kemijärvi to Helsinki is over two and a half hours late, and the train from Kolar to Helsinki is about one and a half hours late.

The night trains are estimated to catch up to their schedule somewhat during the journey.

With those on sections of the track, train traffic was completely stopped on Friday evening and long-distance trains were replaced by buses.

