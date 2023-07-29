Traffic disturbances | A tree that fell on the train track between Toijala and Tampere causes delays

The tree fell and caused a power outage on the train line between Toijala and Tampere shortly before dusk. The situation causes delays for the rest of the evening.

To the track a fallen tree has caused a power outage on the railway section between Toijala and Tampere, informs Fintraffic.

The traffic has been interrupted, and Fintraffic is investigating the extent of the interruption. The maintenance of the electric line is on its way to the fault location, announced Fintraffic at half past seven in the evening.

Traffic manager Mari Helander Fintraffic said around seven in the evening that the eastern track will open to traffic soon. Trains run alternately in both directions on the track.

“Of course it causes delays as long as there is only one other track open,” he says.

To the West trees have fallen on the track. According to Helander, it takes at least a few hours to clear the trees.

“The situation causes delays for the rest of the evening,” he says.

According to him, the outage happened a little before 6 p.m. The train has stopped at either Tampere or Toijala station.

of VR according to the website there have been delays at least on the trains from Tampere to Turku and from Oulu to Helsinki.

Fintraffic does not yet have an estimate of the duration of the situation.

The news is updated.