Traffic | Disruptions in train traffic on the main line, delays will continue until at least six

The main line there are disruptions in train traffic. The delays are due to a track system fault between Purola and Jokela.
The track system fault was fixed, but the disturbance still causes small delays for trains until 6 pm in the evening, says VR traffic bulletin.
At worst, the trains were about 30–60 minutes late during this connection interval.
