Saturday, March 9, 2024
Traffic | Disruptions in train traffic on the main line, delays will continue until at least six

March 8, 2024
Traffic | Disruptions in train traffic on the main line, delays will continue until at least six

The delays are due to a track system fault between Purola and Jokela.

The main line there are disruptions in train traffic. The delays are due to a track system fault between Purola and Jokela.

The track system fault was fixed, but the disturbance still causes small delays for trains until 6 pm in the evening, says VR traffic bulletin.

At worst, the trains were about 30–60 minutes late during this connection interval.

