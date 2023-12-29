Traffic | Did you get stuck on the road? From now on, little snacks will come by post if the police are in a hurry

The purpose of the reform is to save the time of the driver and the police.

Police can now also send the traffic error fee he has imposed in traffic by post or electronically. The main purpose of the reform is to save both the driver's and the police's time.

Typically, the police imposes a traffic fine for minor violations that are found during traffic enforcement. Traffic fines were previously called traffic fines.

Until now, the driver of a car or other motorized vehicle has received a traffic violation fee directly from the police on the road. The size of the payment varies from 20 to 200 euros.

Now, the police can alternatively send a traffic violation fee as a letter or as an electronic message via the Suomi.fi service, depending on whether the recipient of the payment is using the Suomi.fi service.

“The customer cannot choose the method of receiving the traffic error fee, but it depends on the situation”, says the police inspector of the National Police Board Tuomo Katajisto.

For example, in a non-urgent situation, the police can still give the payment to the driver on the spot, but in a more urgent traffic control situation, the police can send the payment by post or electronically.

“It can save quite a few minutes of the customer's time as well,” says Katajisto.

In all cases, the police will first verify the identity of the offender on the field and offer him the opportunity to make a statement.

The reform does not apply to automatic monitoring. In connection with that, vehicle-specific traffic error fees have already been sent by post.