Traffic | “Derailments, tailbacks” – Bad weather hampers ski holiday traffic

Small accidents have occurred in different parts of the country, but serious accidents have been avoided. Traffic volumes have been moderate.

Southern Finns the ski vacation outbound traffic has been spent on Saturday in bad driving weather. Traffic accidents have occurred in different parts of the country.

“There are minor accidents here and there. Fortunately, nothing major has happened, but there have been some small crashes. Derailments, tailgating, intersection crashes,” says the transport operator Marja Sillanpää Fintraffic’s Tampere Traffic Center.

For example, in North Karelia In Polvijärvi, a car spun on the road and drove over the opposite lane into a ditch on its side. There were three people in the car, one of whom was slightly injured. All were transported to the hospital for examination.

In Pöytyä in southwestern Finland, the minibus veered off the road and drove onto its side into a ditch. The car also derailed in Salo.

“Neither of them have serious injuries. There was a sheet metal crash in Naantali earlier. The car had spun in bad weather in the middle of a straight road. We have made it with relatively little,” said the inspector Joonas Tikka From the police of Southwest Finland at three o’clock.

Minor traffic accidents also occurred in Porvoo, Vantaa, Järvenpää, Jyväskylä, Kurika, Leppävirra, Seinäjoki, Lohja and Vaasa, among others.

The Swedish Road Traffic Center reminds motorists of sufficient safety distances.

“And slow down. There’s no rush to leave out now. Calmly,” says Marja Sillanpää.

of Fintraffic the traffic center in Turku reports that, for example, the traffic volumes on the roads of Southwest Finland have not been much higher than usual on winter Saturdays.

“There is traffic, but it can’t be said that it’s exceptionally much compared to the fact that the Winter Holidays are starting. Have people anticipated the situation so that they already left yesterday or are they waiting for tomorrow to go on winter vacation”, ponders the transport operator Kirsi Lehtonen says.

According to Lehtonen, traffic speeds have been moderate due to the weather.

“Snow and sleet affect the driving weather. The roads are now snowy, slushy and also slippery in places. The contractors are busy with work, but more of that stuff is coming in all the time.”

Driving weather is bad or very bad in a large part of the country on Saturday, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The driving weather is very bad in the coastal provinces from Uusimaa to Ostrobothnia. The driving weather is bad in all other provinces except Kainuu, Koilsmaa and eastern and northernmost Lapland.

The traffic weather is not improving towards the evening, because the rains will continue even in the evening. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad driving weather tomorrow as well in many areas in southern and central Finland.

