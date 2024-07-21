From January to May, 2,441 deaths were recorded in the state; the number was falling and rose again in 2021

The State of São Paulo recorded 2,441 deaths from traffic accidents in the first 5 months of 2024. This is the highest number of deaths recorded for the period since 2015, when the historical series began. Infosigathe São Paulo government’s traffic statistics platform.

One of these deaths was that of app driver Ornaldo da Silva Viana, which occurred in March of this year in the capital of São Paulo. Viana was driving his vehicle when he was hit by a luxury car at high speed, driven by businessman Fernando Sastre de Andrade Filho.

From January to May 2015, 2,673 traffic deaths were recorded throughout the state. This number had been falling year after year, but began to rise again in 2021 and again in 2022. From January to May 2023, there was a new drop, with 1,989 deaths reported in traffic accidents.

Most deaths

With a total of 1,011 deaths, motorcyclists are the majority of victims of accidents that occurred this year in the State of São Paulo. Next are car occupants (540 deaths), pedestrians (539) and cyclists (173).

Currently, the mortality rate in the state of São Paulo for traffic accidents is 13.46 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The government’s goal is to reach a rate of 5.68 by the year 2030.

With information from Agência Brasil.