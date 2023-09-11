The court gave 8 years to a Volgograd traffic police inspector for bribes of 35 million rubles

The Central District Court of Volgograd sentenced a former police officer to eight years and one month in a maximum security colony for bribes amounting to more than 35 million rubles. The regional prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The technical supervision inspector of the traffic police department received money from an entrepreneur engaged in passenger transportation. According to the department, from 2017 to 2020, the businessman gave the traffic cop more than 35 million rubles so that he would ignore violations when transporting passengers. In addition, the minibus drivers themselves, who worked without a license, paid the inspector more than 650 thousand rubles over several years.

The court found him guilty of bribery on an especially large scale and fraud, and also stripped him of the rank of police captain.

