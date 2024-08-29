Ciudad Juarez.- Traffic Control employees from the Road Safety Coordination carried out painting work on road signs on Fuente de Cibeles Street, in the Jardines del Lago subdivision.

The tasks carried out mainly by the special operational team of this municipal department were:

– Maintenance of sidewalk curbs

– Delimitation of vehicle braking lines – Delimitation of central axis

These actions benefit the community by providing security to the families in the aforementioned place and providing greater road safety to drivers and pedestrians, because these works continue in different parts of the town.