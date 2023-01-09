Home page World

Richard Strobl

Enemy football fans fought veritable street battles on the Italian A1 motorway. © Screenshot: Twitter/Michele Galvani

War-like scenes took place on the Italian A1 motorway on Sunday. Enemy football fans fought real battles. Traffic collapsed.

Arezzo – Brutal riots broke out in Italy on Sunday. Enemy football fans who fought veritable street battles were responsible for this.

The clashes occurred early Sunday afternoon on the so-called “Autostrada del Sole”, the Italian A1, which connects Milan with Bologna, Florence, Rome and Naples. It is the most important highway in Italy. But because of the riots, the A1 northbound had to be completely closed on Sunday. Police did not open traffic until around 2:30 p.m. A traffic jam of up to 15 kilometers in length formed, like that Corriere della Sera reported.

“It’s like war”: football ultras completely paralyze traffic on A1

The closure was necessary because fans of SSC Napoli and AS Roma fought brutal street battles at a service station near Arezzo in Tuscany and then on the motorway itself. Videos showing the brutal scenes are circulating on Twitter. “Apocalypse on the Autobahn. It’s like war,” Italian journalist Michele Galvani wrote about a video.

Napoli fans were on their way to Genoa to see their team’s game against Sampdoria, while Rome fans were traveling on the same highway for the Milan game. Around 1 p.m. occupied the report of the Corriere della Sera after almost 150 Naples fans, the motorway service area near Arezzo. As Rome fans drove past on the highway, they threw objects on the road. The Rome supporters then stopped, turned, and violently clashed with the Naples ultras. At least one Rome fan was taken to hospital, the report said – apparently suffering a stab wound.

Traffic collapse in Italy: Rome and Naples fans fight brutal street battles

The police intervened when the opposing fan camps reportedly faced each other with poles, flagpoles, helmets and belts.

A traffic jam also formed on the southbound lane, as passers-by slowed down to observe what was happening and sometimes even film it.

According to the La Republica both fan camps had already assumed that there would be a dispute. It is possible that the first attack by the Neapolitans had even been planned.

The fans of Rome and Naples have been extremely enemies since the 80s. Again and again there are brutal, violent clashes. (rjs)