Traffic | Christmas traffic is the busiest today, the driving weather is bad

Warnings about bad traffic weather have been issued for the area from southern Finland to central Finland and Lapland, with the exception of Käsivarta.

Christmas according to Fintraffic’s road traffic center, traffic is at its busiest on the eve of today between noon and evening. Traffic is busiest on highway 3 between Helsinki and Tampere and on highway 4 between Helsinki and Heinola.

“The Christmas commuting motorist should therefore be careful in the morning, especially in the west and in the evening in the east,” said the meteorologist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Ville Siiskonen for STT on Thursday.

On Christmas Eve, up to ten centimeters of snow can fall in the central part of the country. It can also snow in Lapland.