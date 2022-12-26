Traffic | Christmas return traffic is underway, larger traffic volumes are expected for the evening

Bad driving weather in parts of Lapland, in the south the driving weather worsens at night.

Christmas holidays return traffic has started. Fintraffic’s road traffic center reports after two in the afternoon that traffic is currently flowing smoothly. No queuing or congestion has been observed in traffic.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase as the evening progresses, but queuing is not expected for the evening either.

Driving weather is bad in Southern and Central Lapland due to snowfall, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute on their website.

During the day, the snowfall is concentrated in Lapland, but at night, a snowfall area spreads to Finland from the southwest.

With the snowfall, driving weather is warned to become very bad at night in the counties of Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso. In actual Finland, the driving weather becomes bad.

At sea, the wind from the south is strong.