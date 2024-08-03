Traffic | Chase situation on Kolmostie – According to Eyewitness, “at least ten” police cars were there

Transport|The driver who ran away from the police was driving at a “significant” speed.

With the police there was a chase situation on Saturday evening on Kolmostie.

Commissioner Jani Aunio says that the chase started in Eastern Helsinki and continued almost to Klaukkala, where the chased driver turned back.

The police finally caught the driver on Hämeenlinnanväylä on the Vantaa side.

According to Auni, the target car ran away from two police cars. According to him, the driver of the target car damaged the police cars in such a way that they suffered some damage.

Bystanders were not injured in the chase.

“Fortunately, the driver did not hit the bystanders. Of course, there are always dangerous situations in situations like this. The driver was driving at a high and considerable speed,” says Aunio.

The police are investigating the case and why the driver ran away from the authorities. The driver is suspected of at least grossly endangering traffic safety.

“Other charges are being investigated and the investigation will determine the final charges.”

HS interviewed an eyewitness who witnessed the chase on Saturday night.

The eyewitness was driving down Hämeenlinnanväylä in the direction of Helsinki, when, according to his description, a dark Audi drove towards him with several police cars behind him. Soon after, however, the car and the police already drove past him. The car had therefore turned to drive back towards Helsinki.

More police cars had arrived. The police closed the road under the bridge at the point where Hämeenlinnantie crosses Hämeenlinnanväylä. The chase ended under the bridge.

The eyewitness says that he waited in a line with other cars about a hundred meters away from the area closed by the police.

“There were a lot of policemen. We saw at least ten police cars.”

According to the eyewitness, the situation was over in about ten minutes.

“It was a smooth operation. The police apparently calmly caught whoever they were looking for.”