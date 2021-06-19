D.he Salzbachtalbrücke near Wiesbaden is initially closed for security reasons until further notice. How long the lockdown will last cannot be predicted at the moment, said a spokesman for the federal autobahn GmbH on Saturday. The “damage pattern” must first be “extensively examined”. There will be an expert opinion plus a concept of how to proceed. The bridge of the A66 was completely closed on Friday after clear cracks were discovered in the superstructure and pillars of the southern half. In addition, concrete parts fell down.

The bridge from 1963 is to be renewed. A replacement building is planned, said the spokesman. There is currently no traffic over the now affected southern superstructure anyway. This part is being prepared for demolition. Now it must be looked at to what extent the northern superstructure, over which the vehicles drive, is also affected by the damage.

“Appraisers and experts have to create a concept and coordinate – these are no small things,” said the spokesman. But one thing is clear: “Safety comes first.” He referred that to both road users and workers on site. The A66 is the main artery between Wiesbaden and Frankfurt. On average, around 80,000 vehicles drive over the 300-meter-long bridge every day.

“Safety first”

Your closure had already led to traffic obstructions on Friday and Saturday: According to a Frankfurt police spokesman, traffic jammed before the diversions from the motorway. On Saturday lunchtime, the traffic jam before the diversion in the direction of Frankfurt was about three kilometers long. In rush hour traffic from Monday, there could be a traffic chaos.

Both the A66 (Wiesbaden-Frankfurt) and the B263 running under the bridge are reportedly blocked in both directions. In addition, rail traffic from Wiesbaden main station is restricted because the tracks run under the bridge.

Effects on rail traffic

The police in Mainz also expected greater effects on traffic from Monday. It is expected that many working people will then not drive over the Schiersteiner Bridge to Frankfurt, but increasingly over the Weisenau Bridge. Rail traffic is currently blocked between Wiesbaden Central Station and Wiesbaden-Ost. The S-Bahn from Mainz now lead to Wiesbaden-Ost and then on to Frankfurt.

“By and large, the trains are rolling between Mainz and Frankfurt.” But there will certainly be further disabilities on Monday, said the police spokesman. The Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) announced that the “Wiesbaden Hauptbahnhof” stop would be canceled and that individual lines ended in “Wiesbaden Ost”. RE9, RB10, RB75, S1, S8 and S9 are affected. The RMV announced that there are replacement buses between Wiesbaden-Ost and the main train station.