Our regular correspondent Cas Pedal says that he has been working on his latest article for ‘literally three days non-stop’. The final editors – also known as the aftermath of a publisher – checked the article thoroughly and, as always, found it to be true for the full 1.00 percent.

After three full days of ADE, chaos is complete in Amsterdam. Parts of the white lines of the road surface have disappeared around the locations of the most popular parties. TopGear asked bystanders if they had any idea what might have happened.

We spoke to a young couple who were going to an ADE party, although we didn’t quite understand what they meant: ‘They also call us a stove, we never leave for a party without a key.’ Completely logical for us: how else do you get back into the house at the end of the evening? Another person said they saw people tapping the asphalt with debit cards.

Ahead, a bus driver stood looking around, somewhat defeated. ‘I do not understand. People came in asking if this was a regular bus, but were surprised when there were only mirrors on the outside. They didn’t want to go anywhere either.’ Fortunately, ADE only lasts until Sunday, which means that on Monday evening everyone is neatly in their bed again.