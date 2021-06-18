In a day of protests, with cuts on 9 de Julio Avenue and different parts of the City of Buenos Aires, social organizations are mobilizing to the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development to demand greater assistance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Left-wing movements seek to be received by the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, to claim him “emergency solutions” before the social situation that the country is going through.

“We settled in on July 9 waiting for the minister to receive us because this is no longer going on. A very cold winter is coming and thousands of families have no food or shelter“, highlighted the referent of the Polo Obrero, Eduardo Belliboni, in a statement,

In this context, he affirmed that “the time for promises is over”, and stressed: “More than 50 thousand workers overflowed the Capital, and in 21 more provinces we cut the routes because the situation is unbearable for millions of workers.”

“The Aguinaldo taken from the government of just $ 6000 pesos, 25% lower than the one collected in December, an inexplicable cut after an inflation of more than 20%. It is totally insufficient to even alleviate the enormous crisis,” explained the leader of the Polo Obrero.

In addition, he considered that this sum “does not minimally cover the loss of purchasing power of the last 6 months”, and added: “While the Government accumulates resources and deepens the adjustment based on the payment of the External Debt, the agreement with the IMF and it maintains an enormous financial speculation that drains the resources we need to eat, to work, for vaccines and for education. “

Some of the columns of leftist groups, among them Polo Obrero and Barrios de Pie, entered the City through the Old Pueyrredón de Avellaneda Bridge to go to the Ministry of Social Development.

In addition, other columns will arrive from Once and the Illia highway, which is why access to the City is interrupted by both routes.

The demonstration will also be replicated in different parts of the provinces of Córdoba, Formosa, Corrientes, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Chaco, Mendoza, Jujuy, Tucumán, Catamarca, Entre Ríos, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Salta, La Rioja, Tierra del Fuego, Misiones, and parties in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires.

An incident morning

Pushing and tear gas between protesters and security personnel they were registered on the morning of this Friday at the Pueyrredón bridge, on the hand felt to the city of Buenos Aires.

The day began with a mobilization of Health workers in demand of salary improvements. Later, columns of members of different social organizations arrived at the Pueyrredón Bridge, such as the Polo Obrero, the Teresa Rodríguez Movement, the Southern Neighborhoods of Pie-Libres, the Front of Organizations in Struggle (FOL) and the Territorial Liberation Movement, among others. .

The access from the Buenos Aires district of Avellaneda is one of the busiest on a daily basis, and there a comprehensive safety device in charge of the Naval Prefecture to avoid a total cut off of traffic.

The trHealth workers from the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) arrived at the scene to present their demands for improvements in salaries and for the go to floor of precarious workers, among other claims.

Under the motto “Enough of precarization”, they warned that “the health crisis continues to deepen hand in hand with the pandemic.”

Social organizations also state that they are “in a social situation that continues to worsen, unemployment increases sharply, adding to the millions of workers who no longer had a job, leading the working population to a halt. enormous state of poverty, which rises to almost 50%, when we add the wage earners who earn below the poverty line. “

LGP