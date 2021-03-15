A multiple collision on the 25 de Mayo highway, a few meters from the junction with Avenida 9 de Julio towards Liniers, generates traffic chaos in the area and left four wounded who had to be transferred to different hospitals.

The director of SAME, Alberto Crescenti, confirmed to Clarion that one of them (50 years old) was Derived by helicopter to Santojanni Hospital with multiple injuries. The other wounded were taken to other health centers.

Apparently, a bus collided with a truck and this resulted in the crash of a motorcycle, whose driver took the worst part.

Delays are registered from kilometer 4 towards CABA due to the accident, but there are no delays towards La Plata. Around 6 p.m. there was a 3-kilometer queue and the incident generated severe delays in all the surrounding streets.

News in development.