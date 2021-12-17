Traffic block and especially of diesel cars a Rome, Milan, Turin And Bologna in 2022 La war of local administrations to motorizations a diesel fuel continues unabated and since autumn in almost all of Italy the oldest diesel cars Euro 3 and in some cases Euro 4 And Euro 5 they will no longer be able to circulate in Rome, Milan, Turin and Bologna.

Below we see who can and who cannot circulate in the four main Italian cities.

Milan traffic block

With a provincial average of 77.4 µg / m³ of PM10 in Milan from 17 December 2021, the traffic block with temporary first level measures, from 8.30 to 18.30 from Monday to Friday. The ban also applies to all municipalities in the province with over 30 thousand inhabitants and, on a voluntary basis, in those with fewer residents, cars up to Euro 4 diesel, including those equipped with a particulate filter.

In these days of overrun in addition to the limitation of circulation for diesel vehicles up to Euro 4, the general ban on all cars to stop and park with the engine running.

The ban on driving diesel cars in Milan will restart from 1 October 2022

In Lombardy the other traffic restrictions currently have been suspended as long as it remains in effect state of emergency Covid (March 31, 2022). After this date the usual traffic restrictions return. The Milanese are well aware of the limitations of ZTL Area B which will lead to the total blocking of diesel cars from here to 2030.

In the meantime, since the bans will resume, i.e. from 1 October to 31 March of each year, the ban on circulation on weekdays from Monday to Friday, from 7.30 to 19.30, for vehicles diesel Euro 4 even if equipped with a particulate filter Euro 4 vehicles with PM10 emissions equal to or lower than those established for vehicles are exempt from the block Euro 5 (V.5 value on the registration certificate below 0.0045 g / km).

The blockade of traffic like that of Milan also concerns 209 municipalities of band 1 as well as Varese, Lecco, Vigevano, Abbiategrasso and San Giuliano Milanese. As regards the Area B of the Municipality of Milan, this too prohibits the circulation of Euro 4 diesel engines (again with the exception of those with a V5 value below 0.0045), but for the whole year, from Monday to Friday. from 7.30 to 19.30.

In Lombardy from 2030 stop to diesel cars also Euro 6D-Temp

Returning to Milan and looking at the next few years too modern Euro 6 they will not be able to circulate. Yes just like that in 2025 diesel cars Euro 6 A, B and C purchased before 31/12/2018 they must stop in 2025 while those purchased after 31/12/2018 will have a similar fate in 2028. In 2030 then it will be the turn of the Euro 6D-Temp and of Euro 6 D which still need to be approved.

Traffic blocking in Rome on ecological Sundays

The blockade of diesel is also stringent in Rome, especially within the so-called Railway Ring, with older vehicles Euro 3 they will be able to circulate only from Monday to Friday and not on weekends, during the time slots 7: 30-10: 30 and 16:30 20:30. From 2024 in the capital in the center instead we will arrive at total stop of all diesel, without distinction more than environmental class.

Map of the ZTL Green Belt and the Railway Ring in Rome

As for current events and 2022, the ecological Sundays, also confirmed by the new Administration led by Roberto Gualtieri. The dates of the Sundays on foot inside the Ztl Green Belt are: 2 and 30 January, February 20 And March 13 in the bands 7.30-12.30 And 16.30-20.30.

Turin Piedmont traffic block

Traffic blockade also extended to Piedmont and the city of Turin. Here until April 15, 2022, on weekdays from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 18.30 (8-19 in Turin and in the municipalities of the metropolitan city) the circulation of vehicles for transporting passengers or goods with diesel engines is prohibited Euro 3 or Euro 4.

In the event of PM10 being exceeded and a 1st level alert (orange color), the ban also extends to Saturdays and public holidays, at the same times, only for passenger vehicles; while on weekdays diesel passenger vehicles also stop Euro 5.

The traffic block in Turin is permanent

In the worst-case scenario of 2nd level (red), the block on Saturdays and holidays also applies to vehicles for transporting goods Euro 3 and Euro 4 and freight vehicles Euro 5 every day from 8.30 to 12.30. The anti smog measures valid for the capital also concern the 76 municipalities which are part of the agglomeration of Turin and the municipalities in the plains and hills with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

Traffic block in Bologna Emilia Romagna

The State of Emergency for Covid has frozen a Bologna and Emilia Romagna the traffic blockade, which would have been in place for cars diesel Euro 4, until the April 30, 2022 on weekdays from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 18.30. If the state of emergency is not renewed the March 31, 2022 when it expires for a month, or until 30 April 2022, the Bolognese and the Emilians will have to deal with the times of the traffic block.

But be careful, the rule also provides that if the legal limit of PM10 is exceeded for three consecutive days, the block is triggered from the day following that of the following check (if the particulate level has dropped below the warning threshold).

Traffic blockade in Bologna suspended with the state of emergency for Covid

The anti smog measures concern the municipalities with over 30,000 inhabitants, those who joined voluntarily and the Bologna agglomeration.

