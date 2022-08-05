Black dot traffic on the weekend for the big departures in August. Starting this afternoon, traffic is expected to increase steadily along the Anas network (FS Italiane Group). In particular Viabilità Italia provides red stamp, starting from today and black stamp tomorrow morning, 6 August, with increasing shifts towards the major directions. The badge turns red starting from the afternoon of Saturday 6 August and throughout Sunday, 7 August, with heavy traffic for the last departures of this first August weekend.

The sections concerned are, in a southerly direction, the main routes towards the holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and at the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia, and out of urban centers and for the numerous local movements.

In addition, a consistent flow of traffic is expected in the vicinity of urban centers, especially starting from late Sunday afternoon, coinciding with weekend returns. Today from 16 to 22, tomorrow Saturday 6 August from 8 to 22 and Sunday 7 August from 7 to 22, the prohibition of heavy vehicles is in force.

The traffic will concern in particular the main tourist itineraries: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; state roads 106 Jonica and 18 Tirrena Inferiore in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 Carlo Felice in Sardinia; the state road 148 Pontina nel Lazio, a particularly busy artery which together with the Ss7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 itinerary (Ss675 and Ss3 bis) which involves Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north east with central Italy; the Ss1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), Ss16 Adriatica (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) lines.

Finally, in the north, the Rai3 and Rai4 motorway junctions in Friuli Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the Ss36 of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardy, the Ss45 of Val Trebbia in Liguria, the Ss26 of the Valle D’Aosta and the Ss309 Romea between Emilia Romagna and Veneto and the Ss51 of Alemagna in Veneto.

The complete overview of the stamps for the summer, Anas recalls, is available on the Anas website (https://www.stradeanas.it/it/piani-interventi) and on the Viabilità Italia website (https: //www.poliziadistato .it / statics / 08 / heavy-traffic-calendar-2022.pdf).

“With the aim of facilitating travel and reducing inconvenience for users and in anticipation of the increase in vehicular flows, Anas has taken steps to remove, starting from 8 July and until 4 September, over 500 construction sites, more than half of those previously active (over a thousand), with the aim of offering a more comfortable and safe journey, not only for short and medium-range trips, but also for long-range ones – Anas said – The reduction of Anas road construction sites it is part of the Plan agreed and promoted by the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility (Mims) “.