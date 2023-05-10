The southern section of the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro has been open to passengers since May 10. On Wednesday, May 10, it was reported in press service mayor and government of Moscow.

The section of the “green” line between the stations “Orekhovo” and “Avtozavodskaya” was closed in November last year for the repair of the 120-meter tunnel between the stations “Tsaritsyno” and “Kantemirovskaya”, writes NSN.

It is noted that the specialists completed large-scale work on the construction of new tunnels in record time.

Repairs were necessary due to technical shortcomings made during the construction of the site in the 1980s. Free compensatory buses were organized for passengers: KM, KM1, KM2, E80, E80.

Thanks to the work carried out, trips on the southern section of the Zamoskvoretskaya line have become safer, faster and more comfortable, the city administration said. At the same time, the infrastructure of all closed stations was updated. In July 2023, it is planned to complete the improvement of the territory near the Tsaritsyno station, next to which a foundation pit was dug to replace the tunnel.

According to media reports, the grand opening took place on May 9, the TV channel notes. “360”.

How the site writes kp.ru, earlier Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Infrastructure Maxim Liksutov noted that traffic on the green line section would be resumed at the end of May. And the first deputy head of Deptrans, Roman Latypov, reported that the work would be completed in May.