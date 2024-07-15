Drivers across Spain are going to be more closely monitored throughout the week. The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has launched a special speed surveillance and control campaign from Monday until next Sunday, in which agents from the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard will participate together with local police forces. The objective of this initiative, which is repeated every summer, when the number of trips increases and patron saint festivities are attended, is to reduce the number of deaths due to not respecting road limits. According to DGT data, in 2023 there were 211 accidents with fatalities in which non-compliance with the speed limit was present.

The Civil Guard and local police will increase the number of mobile radar controls on urban and interurban roads, especially in stretches where the risk of accidents increases, especially due to driving at an inappropriate speed. Areas where drivers disregard the established signs and where there is a high rate of accidents will also be monitored. According to the DGT, this is in compliance with the recommendations of international and European organisations that urge governments to monitor compliance with the limits.

The DGT has reported that it does not intend to surprise drivers and that the controls will be perfectly signposted either through illuminated signs with variable messages or through vertical signage placed occasionally on the affected section.

The Traffic Department has given some examples of how speed influences road accidents. It has highlighted that driving at an appropriate speed could prevent a quarter of deaths in road accidents. According to its data, at speeds of 80 kilometres per hour or more it is almost impossible for a pedestrian to be saved when hit by a car, while at 30 kilometres per hour, the risk of death is reduced to 5%. Furthermore, at higher speeds, it is more difficult to react in time to any circumstance and prevent an accident. Excessive speed also influences the consequences of the accident: more energy is released when colliding with another vehicle, user or element of the road and the injuries are much more serious.

The level of compliance of drivers varies depending on the road, according to data from the European Baseline Project. On dual carriageways, 63% comply with the limits, while on motorways the figure drops to 51%. On interurban roads, also known as conventional roads, the most dangerous in terms of accidents, compliance is only 43%. On streets with a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour, two out of three cars drive correctly, while on streets limited to 30 kilometres per hour, only three out of ten vehicles do so. However, on these 30 kilometres per hour streets the average speed is 11 kilometres per hour lower than on 50 kilometres per hour streets (36 compared to 47 kilometres per hour), with the consequent reduction in the risk of fatal or serious accidents.

The National Federation of the Association of Paraplegics and People with Serious Physical Disabilities (Aspaym) will also collaborate in this Traffic campaign, whose volunteers with spinal cord injuries will accompany the Civil Guards in some road controls throughout Spain. The aim is to raise awareness with their presence of the consequences and irreversible after-effects that not respecting the speed limits can have. The collaboration is part of the awareness campaign “Don’t run, don’t drink, don’t change wheels” that this group has been carrying out since 2007. Mayte Gallego, president of Aspaym, has recalled that “excessive speed is the third cause of fatal road accidents”.

This year, the forecast is for a 0.4% increase in summer travel, especially for people travelling through the Peninsula to reach Morocco – known as the Strait crossing – and to travel to Portugal. Specifically, the forecast is for 45.7 million trips in July and 48.3 in August. Last summer, 238 deaths were recorded (3.8 on average per day) and 454 serious injuries.