If you are a haulera truck drivera driver but also a motorist who must travel in August may be useful to know the dates with the exact days during which in highway driving bans are in force truck and heavy vehicles with GVW (full load mass o PPT total weight on the ground) above 7.5 tons.

Traffic ban on heavy vehicles and trucks

For 2023, in Italythe restrictions on the circulation of heavy vehicles and trucks concern vehicles with a mass greater than 7.5 tons used for the transport of goods, exceptional vehicles, road tractors and agricultural machinery.

Traffic bans on trucks and heavy vehicles on weekends in 2023

These vehicles are not allowed to drive outside the specified urban centres. Furthermore from 20 May to 3 September 2023it is forbidden to carry dangerous goods belonging to classes 1 and 7 on Saturdays from 8:00 to 24:00 and on Sundays from 00:00 to 24:00.

From the month of July, the driving bans also extend to Saturdays until the end of August. Furthermore, in the last two weeks of July and in the first two weeks of Augustfurther driving bans are in force on Fridays and 15 August.

2023 calendar heavy vehicle driving bans

MONTH/DAYS START END July 1 Saturday 08:00 4:00 pm 2 Sunday 07.00 10pm 8 Saturday 08:00 4:00 pm 9 Sunday 07.00 10pm 15 Saturday 08:00 4:00 pm 16 Sunday 07.00 10pm 21 Friday 16.00 10pm 22 Saturday 08:00 10pm 23 Sunday 07.00 10pm 28 Friday 16.00 10pm 29 Saturday 08:00 4:00 pm 30 Sunday August 4th Friday 4:00 pm 10pm 5 Saturday 08:00 10pm 6 Sunday 07:00 10pm 11 Friday 4:00 pm 10pm 12 Saturday 08.00 10pm 13 Sunday 07:00 10pm 15 Tuesday 07:00 10pm 19 Saturday 08:00 4:00 pm 20 sunday 07:00 10pm 26 Saturday 08:00 4:00 pm 27 Sunday 07:00 10pm September 3 Sunday 07:00 10pm 10 Sunday 07:00 10pm 17 Sunday 07:00 10pm 24th Sunday 07:00 10pm October 1 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 8 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 15 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 22 sunday 9:00 am 10pm 29 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm November 1 Wednesday 9:00 am 10pm 5 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 12 sunday 9:00 am 10pm 19 sunday 9:00 am 10pm 26 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm December 3 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 8 Friday 9:00 am 10pm 10 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 17 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 24th Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 25th Monday 9:00 am 10pm 26th Tuesday 9:00 am 10pm 31 Sunday 9:00 am 10pm 2023 calendar heavy vehicle driving bans

Exceptions, which heavy vehicles can circulate?

The driving ban does not apply when a intermodal transport, even if it takes place within national borders. Furthermore, the prohibition does not apply to vehicles used for the transport of food for farm animalsnor to vehicles that require repairs at a workshop outside the town where the company is located.

Alike, the ban does not apply to vehicles that are returning to the driver’s residence or company headquartersprovided they are not at a distance greater than 50 km at the time of the start of the ban. Furthermore, vehicles carrying personal protective equipment, products for the prevention of contagion and products for the disinfection of environments and clothing are excluded from the ban.

Some categories of vehicles can circulate during the bans

Regarding vehicles directed to interport of national importance defined by the law of 4 August 1990 n° 240, an advance of 4 hours is foreseen with respect to the end of the ban on driving. This means that these vehicles will be able to start circulating earlier than other vehicles subject to the ban.

There are also specific exemptions for vehicles belonging to certain entities, such as the Red Cross or the Civil protectionwho carry out important rescue and assistance activities in emergency situations.

In addition, there are concessions for some specific types of goods. For example, concessions may be granted for the transport of newspapers, medicines and goods covered by the ATP Agreement (European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road).

Ban on heavy vehicles arriving from abroad

For heavy vehicles coming from abroad and equipped with adequate documentation certifying the origin of the journey and the destination of the load, the starting time of the driving ban is delayed for 4 hours. In case there is only one driver and his period of daily rest terms after the start of the ban, the 4 hour delay begins at the end of the rest period.

For vehicles headed abroadalways provided with adequate documentation certifying the destination of the load, the end time of the driving ban is 2 hours early.

For vehicles going to or from abroad, the ban is postponed by 4 hours

Also, it is important to note that the Vatican And San Marino are considered Italian territory for the purposes of the circulation of vehicles subject to these provisions.

Bans on heavy vehicles from Sardinia/Sicily

Vehicles from Sardinia must be provided with documentation certifying the origin and destination of the load. The starting time of the driving ban for such vehicles is delayed for 4 hours. Conversely, for vehicles direct to the island of Sardiniathe ban start time is 4 hours early. For vehicles circulating within Sardinia, but do not come from Sardinia itself, the start time of the ban is postponed by 4 hours. Finally, for the vehicles directed to Sardinian ports for boarding, the driving ban does not apply.

Instead for the vehicles that circulate for the Sicily, but do not come from Sicily itself, after the ferry, the start time of the driving ban is delayed for 4 hours. If the vehicles are directed to Sicilian ports for embarkation, the driving ban does not apply.

However, the vehicles from/to Calabria which pass through the ports of Reggio Calabria And Villa San Giovanni are always excluded from the exemptions. These vehicles are granted a delay of 2 hours for the start time of the prohibition and an advance of 2 hours for the end time of the prohibition.

App ban on heavy vehicles and trucks

There is also an APP to check the driving bans for trucks and heavy vehicles: it is called “Truck Prohibition Calendar 2023” is the app (Google Play and Apple Store) which shows the driving bans, outside built-up areas, for vehicles and vehicle complexes, for the transport of things, with a maximum total authorized mass exceeding 7.5 t.

The 2023 Truck Bans Calendar App allows you to know in real time the bans in force throughout Europe

As for theabroadthe days and times of downtime are collected and published by theIRU extension-International Road Transport Union and we set them out below to follow.

