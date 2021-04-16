The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department at Abu Dhabi Police has implemented a virtual knowledge workshop on the culture of traffic points, in cooperation with the Emirates Transport Corporation, with the aim of educating the bus supervisors.

The workshop provided lectures on the objectives of Ministerial Law No. (178) of 2017 regarding traffic control rules, procedures followed regarding traffic points, and the mechanism for reducing points and recovering driving licenses.

The Acting Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, Colonel Ahmed Juma Al Khaili, affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to raise awareness of the program in three languages ​​(Arabic, English and Urdu), explaining that it focuses on rehabilitating and training violators of traffic and traffic law by enrolling them in specialized lectures and courses, where the driver has the right to enter once One year, during which eight points are deducted for those who do not exceed the accumulated traffic number of 23 points.

He mentioned that when 24 traffic points are reached, the driver’s license is withdrawn for a period of three months and suspended, and the driver is exempt from withdrawing the license if he passes the training course, and he knows the three traffic precedents, adding that the first traffic precedent is when the violator reaches 24 points, and the second when he reaches 48 Points, and the third upon reaching 72 points within one year.

Al Khaili pointed to the continuity of service programs for traffic points during the Corona pandemic, while reducing the number of associates in the programs, and addressing drivers in their mother tongue to follow preventive and precautionary measures. The program also includes awareness of safe driving and how to deal with traffic points and promoting positive behaviors among drivers, in order to avoid withdrawing driving licenses from them. Informing them of the dangers involved in committing violations.

He advised drivers to follow traffic laws and regulations to avoid violations and seize vehicles, and to preserve the safety of everyone.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

