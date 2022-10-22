Traffic | Assessment of the Finnish Highway Agency: Next year, only the main roads will be able to be kept in good condition

The department head of the Finnish Railways Agency estimates that less than half of the targeted amount of roads will be paved in Finland next year. The background is, among other things, the rise in the prices of bitumen and energy.

in Finland only the highways will remain in good condition next year, if the presented appropriations for road maintenance are realized.

In practice, this means that the number of road sections in poor condition will increase, especially where traffic volumes are lower than on main roads. A large part of the roads that the Finnish Road Administration classifies as roads of the most important maintenance category are located in densely populated areas of Finland, i.e. Uusimaa, other parts of southern Finland and the west coast.

Roads in the other maintenance category still have to wait for a new surface. Head of the maintenance department of the Finnish Railways Agency Magnus Nygård says that according to the current estimate, the number of road sections in poor condition may increase by a thousand kilometers next year.

The state is responsible for approximately 50,700 kilometers of paved roads in Finland. If the maintenance estimate is realized, approximately two percent of this road network will fall into poor condition during the year.

The Finnish Railways Agency According to This year, the Väylävirasto estimates that the number will be more than half of this, i.e. 2,300 kilometers.

Nygård from the Väylävirasto says that in 2023, according to current estimates, the amount will decrease to 1,700–1,800 kilometers.

“The main roads will be kept in the same condition next year as they are this year. When the price level has risen and we are able to do a little less, yes, it is on the smaller roads where the flexibility of operations takes place,” he says.

Surface kilometers primarily cut the ever-increasing costs. The main culprit is Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. As a result, the price of bitumen, which is important for paving, jumped up and the price of fuel and energy raw materials also became more expensive.

The budget for maintenance, on the other hand, has remained the same, and for next year they will be reduced. In the state budget for the year 2023, more than 1.2 billion euros have been proposed for basic road maintenance, which is almost 200 million less than this year’s estimated costs. The overall pot finances the basic maintenance of all roads in Finland, including waterways and railways.

On the other hand, the government has also tried to cut the road maintenance repair debt with additional funding of hundreds of millions of euros. As this year, 300 million euros have been directed to reducing the road repair debt in next year’s budget. Despite the additional amount, the repair debt on the road will increase.

According to Nygård, the sum has been used, among other things, for the maintenance of the rail network and, for example, the renewal of road bridges.

“For us, the price of steel is clearly visible in the price of a rail, for example,” says Nygård and adds that the price of a rail has roughly doubled since 2020.

The roads are also maintained with heavy equipment, which consumes a lot of fuel.

The Finnish Railways Agency prioritizes road maintenance according to e.g. business life, people’s working hours and traffic safety. Because of this, resources are directed to the main roads when scarcity comes.

The agency counts approximately 9,300 kilometers of Finnish roads into the most important group of roads. According to Nygård, the traffic on them corresponds to more than 70 percent of all traffic in Finland.

Nygård admits that the entire road network cannot be managed equally well and that the deterioration of the road will be visible to motorists. However, he defends how the Norwegian Railways Agency prioritizes repair items. According to him, the scarcity is evenly distributed throughout the country, because both main roads and smaller roads run all over the country.

“We do our best. We try by all means to achieve the best possible outcome, even though there are challenging boundary conditions.”

Coating according to Nygård, is important for the condition of the road because it protects the rest of the road’s structure. According to him, it is also cost-effective.

“If the pavement is damaged in various ways, we end up in a situation where the structure has to be repaired anyway. It is then even more expensive than re-paving,” says Nygård.

Despite the decreasing amount of paving, Nygård says that the road’s winter maintenance will not be compromised in the coming winter.

Infrastructure company Director of Destia’s maintenance services business group Seppo Yltapio however, says that winter maintenance becomes more difficult if the road is in poor condition. Destia is one of the companies from which, for example, the state buys road maintenance.

“If there are really rutted roads, then winter maintenance, such as plowing and removing snow slush, becomes more difficult. We have to use more salt,” says Ylitapio.

“Last winter showed that if there is a freeze-thaw cycle, poor pavements quite often get holes. In the worst case, we will have to place pavement damage markers and speed limits on road sections.”

Nygård also says that lower speed limits are possible on some road sections, especially in spring and winter, if the road is in poor condition.

Both Nygård and Ylitapio hope that in winter the temperature would stay as long as possible on the side of freezing and not see zero on both sides. According to the road maintainers, there should not be too much snow either.