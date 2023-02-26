The implementation of Transit operations when there are massive events at Club Sonoma, residents of the Jardines del Paseo neighborhood sued the Municipality of Monterrey yesterday.

A group of neighbors pointed out that visitors to sporting events use different streets to park.

“Since the tournament began more than 10 years ago, Tránsito carried out an operation,” said Margarita Cuevas.

“They put a traffic (agent) at almost every corner, so they didn’t park on the streets. There was an order.”

Motorists who invade garages, park in prohibited places or pedestrians in the center of the street, they indicated, are some of the scenes that are observed when there are events.

Patricia Gutiérrez pointed out that the sector is in chaos with the presence of heavy-duty trucks that mainly use Paseos Elíseos street.

“Those from (the colonies) Renacimiento, Montecristo, Fundadores, Camino al Mirador, all the cargo trucks pass through here (Champs Elysees).

“Let them distribute the traffic.”

Humberto Palacio, a resident of the area, agreed with this.

“The problems of

traffic and disorder due to cargo trucks increase with this type of event,” he said, “that is why we ask that an order be established, an operation that works.”

The residents stated that a healthy coexistence can take place, but the municipal authority must establish guidelines or operations to avoid risks.