Traffic | An accident involving five cars congests Nelostie south of Lahti

Both lanes will be available by 9 p.m., estimates the fire marshal on duty.

Five a car accident congests Nelostie in Hollola, south of Lahti. The accident happened in the northbound lanes three kilometers south of the Renkomäki exit.

“Seven exposed, but no serious personal injuries. Mainly sheet metal damage”, the fire marshal on duty Juha Lahtinen The Päijät-Häme rescue service describes.

The alarm about the accident came at 18:42. Accident cars blocked the other northbound lane, but the other has remained in use the entire time. Despite that, the traffic was badly congested, Lahtinen said.

The second northbound lane will be open to traffic by 9 p.m., after which the congestion should clear, Lahtinen estimates.