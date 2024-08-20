Traffic | An absurd scooter video from Kehä I is spreading on social media

Transport|A video is spreading on social media, in which, according to the police, an electric scooter is being driven in a life-threatening manner.

Message service A wild electric kickboarding video from Espoo’s Mestarintunnel from Kehä I is spreading in X. In the video, an electric kickboarder drives into the tunnel at a crazy speed.

“It is perhaps easier to think about which rule has not been broken here. The speeds are absolutely insane for such a trick,” states the inspector Hannu Kontola From the police of Western Uusimaa.

He says he recognizes the shooting location as Mestarintunnel and believes the video is authentic. However, Kontola has no information about the time of filming the video.

Although the car from which the video was filmed seems to be traveling at a speed of 80–100 kilometers per hour based on the speedometer, Kontola reminds that it is impossible to reliably assess the speed just by reading the meter.

“To my eyes, it doesn’t look like you’re driving at 100, but you’re going overboard.”

The speed limit in the tunnel is 60 kilometers per hour.

The permitted speed for an electric scooter is 25 kilometers per hour. At higher speeds, an electric scooter is considered a motorized vehicle, depending on the speed, a moped or a motorcycle. In that case, the rider should have a driver’s license entitling him to drive a moped or motorcycle and protective equipment. In addition, the vehicle should be registered.

An electric kickboarder According to Kontola, the action in the video is life-threatening. He has seen videos of similar situations abroad, but the video circulating on X in Finland is the first Kontola has come across.

“A peculiar and unfortunate case,” he sums up.

On the other hand, Kontola points out that shops sell, for example, electric scooters traveling at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour, with a small label stating that the boards are not suitable for road traffic. In practice, this is unlikely to happen, as there are few places to drive outside the Road Traffic Act, Kontola states.

Part has also drawn attention in X to the fact that, based on the meter readings, the car from which the video was shot is traveling at a considerable speed.

Although the speed cannot be determined from the video, the possible speeding of the car is also reprehensible. If the video was filmed by the driver of the car, he also violates the road traffic law, because the law prohibits the use of a mobile phone while driving while holding it in his hand.

Be the first to report on the video Western pass.

In the capital region there have been several fatal electric scooter accidents this summer. Last Thursday in Leppävaara, two electric kickboarders collided with each other, and another died in to the injuries he received.

On both sides of the accident was available own electric scooters. Also, based on its appearance or speed, the electric scooter shown in the video circulating on X is not a rental scooter.

In June in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki, an electric scooter and a car collided. There were three 12-year-olds on board, one of whom died in the accident. Also in Helsinki, a 14-year-old child died in June after falling on an electric scooter in Kaivopuisto.