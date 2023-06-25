Estadão Contenti

Traffic agent Wiryland de Oliveira, 40, was murdered this Saturday morning, the 24th, in São Luís, Maranhão, after removing a car that was parked in a prohibited place on Avenida São Marçal, close to a fair in the João Paulo neighborhood, in the capital.

The murder suspect is the owner of the removed vehicle, who would not have liked the assessment and executed Oliveira minutes after arguing with the victim. He fled the scene after the crime, but has already been located and arrested in the act by the State police forces.

Videos recorded by people who followed the fight, and which circulate on social networks, show the moment when a man, in a black shirt and cap, talks to Wiryland de Oliveira, while the white vehicle is towed.

With the help of the State Superintendence of Homicide and Personal Protection (SHPP) team, agents from the State Superintendence of Criminal Investigations (SEIC) and the Tactical Response Group (GRT) located the suspect in the city of São José de Ribamar, in the metropolitan region of São Luís, and arrested the suspect.

With him, a firearm was found, which was buried in a land near the house used by the suspect to hide, in addition to ammunition and a Mercedes car key. The accused and his brother (suspected of burying the weapon) were taken to the headquarters of the State Superintendence of Homicide and Person Protection (SHPP), in São Luís.

The governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão (PSB), used social networks to highlight the arrest of the accused of shooting at the agent. “Our Public Security System acted promptly in the arrest of the suspect in the murder of the São Luís transit agent, which took place this Saturday morning in the João Paulo neighborhood. Joint work of the Intelligence Service of the Civil and Military Police, with SHPP and Seic.”

Solidarity

Wiryland de Oliveira was the son of one of the police investigators, Clésio Santos Silva. In a statement, Deputy General Jair Paiva mourned the death of the transit agent and sympathized with his colleague’s family.

“The Civil Police of Maranhão is in solidarity with the family of the police investigator, Clésio Santos Silva, due to the death of his son, Wiryland de Oliveira, which occurred this Saturday morning (24), in São Luís”, said Paiva. “The Judiciary Police is in solidarity with their family, friends and professional colleagues, in this moment of pain and consternation.”

The Military Police also issued a note of condolence on the death of the agent: “The Military Police of Maranhão expresses its deepest regret for the death of traffic agent Wiryland de Oliveira”.

The Municipal Secretariat for Transit and Transport (SMTT) of São Luís also showed solidarity with Wiryland’s family and professional colleagues and, in a statement, informed that it activated the security forces of the State and of the municipality “as soon as it became aware of the fact, so that the appropriate measures could be taken regarding the incident.”

The mayor of the capital, Eduardo Braide (PSD), also mourned the death of the agent, paid tribute to the victim’s relatives and treated the agent’s murder as “unacceptable”. “It is unacceptable the death of agent Wiryland de Oliveira, in the exercise of his duties, today, in the neighborhood of João Paulo. I am deeply sorry for what happened,” wrote Braide on his social media.























