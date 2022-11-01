“We have to resist 72 hours for the president to take action”, says guard to protesters on BR-101

An agent of the Codetran Preventive Support Group (Transit Coordination) from Itajaí, Santa Catarina, was removed on Monday (31.Oct.2022) after encouraging protesters who block the BR-101. In a video that circulates on social networks, the guard says that it is necessary “resist”.

“Guys, here’s the thing. We have to resist 72 hours for the president to take action. That’s why he hasn’t manifested until now.”, he declares.

A Codetran vehicle appears in the images while the agent speaks in uniform. “We are all in the same boat, we are together with you”, it says.

“What I ask of you: avoid setting fire. The standstill, this moment… We can’t compare (sic) to the bandits. […] We are good citizens”adds.

Watch (2min12s):

On the highway, supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) protest against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic. Since Sunday (30.Oct), truck drivers have blocked or interdicted highways in 25 states and the Federal District.

to the portal ND MoreCodetran said it did not authorize the action and classified the guard’s attitude as “inadmissible”. The agency also confirmed the agent’s removal and said it is investigating the case.

O Power 360 contacted Codetran to inquire if there is an official note regarding the case, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.