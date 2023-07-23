The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has advanced to 4:00 p.m. this Sunday the start of the measures that it usually adopts on summer Sundays from 6:00 p.m., due to the holding of the general elections. Traffic has established a special return device with traffic regulation and management measures on access roads to large cities, as the elections coincide with a summer Sunday, in which the intensity of vehicles is greater than at other times of the year.

The objective is to expand the capacity of the access roads to large cities by those roads that connect second homes and beach areas with the cities, to avoid delays in travel times and so that the return can be made in stages throughout the day and not concentrate only in a certain time slot.

Among the fluidity and regulation measures adopted, the opening of lanes in the opposite direction to the usual on the A-1, A-3 and A-5 at the entrance to Madrid, A-49 between Huelva and Seville and N-340 between Cádiz and Tarifa stand out; the opening of the HOV Bus on the free A-6 from 1:00 p.m. towards the entrance to Madrid or the cancellation of the slow lane on the A-3 towards the entrance to Valencia (Siete Aguas), so that circulation is regular and prevents the incorporation of vehicles that circulate from this slow lane onto the main lanes, which could cause braking and collisions. Right in Valencia, this Sunday there was a breakdown that has cut off the circulation of trains with Madrid and among the alternatives that Adif offers is the return by bus.

There will also be a junction between the A-3 and A-7 in Ribarroja del Turia (Valencia), there will be cones to facilitate access for vehicles coming from the north of the province of Valencia to the A-3 towards Madrid and in the lane of the A-8 in Villaviciosa (Asturias) to facilitate the incorporation of vehicles coming from the beach area onto the motorway, and an alternative itinerary will be established along the A-356 towards Malaga between Vélez-Málaga and Casabermeja to decongest the A-7 for those vehicles coming from the coast.

The Civil Guard Traffic Group will also reinforce service personnel between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday on the main access roads to large cities to regulate and order traffic.

