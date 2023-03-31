Traffic across | Thousands may have to wait for buses to replace the train – The atmosphere in Tampere is worried, describes Nina Lukin

The damage to the electric track on the main line will cause delays of up to hours for train passengers on Friday. The train service between Tampere and Parkano has been interrupted. Intercity trains have been replaced by buses.

TRAIN SERVICE There was an interruption between Tampere and Parkano on Friday from the early afternoon. VR has replaced the occasional trains with buses, but according to VR, getting bus transportation for everyone has been difficult due to the large number of passengers.

Traveling from Helsinki to Kemi by train on Friday Nina Lukin says that hundreds of people were waiting for replacement bus rides in Tampere on Friday. There were no buses ready at the Tampere railway station when he arrived by passenger train from Helsinki to Tampere in the early afternoon.

Lukin was among the first to board the bus that took him from Tampere to Parkano. In the end, he only waited a quarter of an hour for the bus. According to him, “a lot” of people remained at the station waiting for replacement bus transportation. It seemed that buses would not be available for everyone.

According to Lukin, it was estimated for the passengers that the journey would be delayed for two hours. Lukin says that he is skeptical of the estimate when he takes into account the crowds of people waiting at the station and the replacement buses that were not seen at the station.

ON THE MAIN RAILWAY the damage to the electric track has caused delays of up to hours for train passengers on Friday.

VR has asked passengers to prepare for delays. VR’s communications manager Mira Linnamaa estimates for Helsingin Sanomat that thousands of passengers may have to wait a long time for replacement bus transportation.

I read is on his way to Lapland for a vacation lasting more than a week. He has an exchange in Oulu, but he is afraid that he won’t be there in time to continue his journey to Kemi.

“The biggest question is, will I have to stay in Oulu for the night and how will this be arranged,” says Lukin.

Lukin describes that the atmosphere in Tampere was worried from the beginning of the afternoon. Many of those waiting for the bus were vacationers like him. Many were worried about how the changes in train traffic would affect their holiday plans.