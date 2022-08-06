Traffic | According to traffic safety experts, the speed of passenger cars could be limited, the EU is trying to tackle speeding with new regulations

With the recent EU regulation, an intelligent speed assist becomes mandatory for new cars. Experts welcome the reform, but according to them, vehicle speeds could be tightened even more.

Passenger cars the speed could be limited lower than the current one with technical solutions, say traffic safety experts. Traffic safety manager of the Accident Information Institute (Oti). Esa Rädyn it is pointless that cars can drive clearly faster than the speed limit.

“I don’t know who it ultimately serves – maybe car marketing and sales promotion. Especially in the past, a lot of marketing was done with speed,” says Räty.

“In any case, it is not good that a car can drive clearly faster than the speed limit in a normal traffic environment. It is neither environmentally friendly nor safe.”

Team Manager Tom Niemi Traffic safety is on the same lines.

“If, for example, emergency vehicles are restricted, no road user should have reasons to drive at unreasonable speeds,” says Niemi.

Both Räty and Niemi say that from a purely traffic safety point of view, the speeds of vehicles could be limited with technical solutions so that they could not drive faster than a certain speed.

Last during the past week, there were at least three fatal traffic accidents in Finland. In what happened last Saturday in Savonlinna in an accident three young people died when a car crashed head-on into a traffic light post.

In Somero, a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car that happened on Sunday. In addition, a woman in her sixties died in Oulu on Tuesday when she crashed into a tree with a car.

According to the police, at least in the Savonlinna accident, the speed of the situation could have influenced the accident.

In the light of statistics, speeding plays a significant role in serious road traffic accidents. In the fatal accidents that occurred in Finland between 2001 and 2020, 40 percent of the main causes of the accidents drove at least ten kilometers per hour over the speed limit.

“In the entire EU region, about a third of fatal accidents are caused by speeding. In traffic overall, more than half of the drivers drive over the speed limit”, head of department Laura Euro from the information department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LMV) says.

The Union is trying to tackle speeding with new regulations. With the recent general vehicle safety regulation, the so-called intelligent speed assistance system (ISA) will be mandatory for all cars sold new in the EU in 2024.

The system warns the driver if he is speeding. However, you can bypass the system if you wish.

Cognoscenti consider the ISA system a welcome reform. According to them, the speeds could still be interfered with technically with a harder hand.

“From a safety perspective, the more compelling the limiter is, the better,” says Otin Räty.

“After all, heavy vehicles have a fixed speed limiter. Yes, it would be possible to easily install, for example, a function that limits the fuel supply, even in passenger cars. It just depends on the will.”

However, Räty cannot say what speed the vehicles should be limited to. For example, Volvo has limited the speed of all its new models to 180 kilometers per hour a couple of years ago.

“After all, that’s an unnecessarily high speed for a normal traffic environment,” says Räty.

“Probably a good speed would be such that, if necessary, you could sneak out of dangerous situations by pressing the gas. So the car could go somewhat faster than the speed limit.”

Liikenneturvan’s Niemi says that serious accidents can probably be prevented with the ISA system. However, according to him, the problem is that the system can be circumvented.

“In that sense, the most effective solution would be a technology that really limits the speed, if it could be made sufficiently secure,” says Niemi.

Although there would be political will in Finland to limit the speed of vehicles, it would not be enough on its own. Department manager Eiro from LVM says that the changes would require EU-level decisions.

“Technical regulation, type approval and market introduction of vehicles takes place at the EU level. Such a change would not be successful on a national level,” says Eiro.

As far as he knows, there has not been an “in-depth” discussion about limiting the speed of passenger cars through legislation in Finland.

However, the topic was missed by the planned law on so-called light cars a couple of years ago. They would have been passenger cars intended for young people, the speed of which would have been limited to 60 kilometers per hour.

“At that time, the speed of vehicles could have been limited, because light cars would have been made into a new national vehicle class,” says Eiro.

According to Liikenneturva’s Nieme, car manufacturers would have the keys in their hands to have at least more discussion about vehicle speeds than at present. The actions of states could also make the wheels turn, even if the actual regulation comes from the EU.

In Germany, for example, there is a debate about whether mandatory speed limits should be set for autobahns instead of prescriptive speed limits.

“Finland as a market is still so small that we probably won’t be able to limit all cars to a certain speed with our national wish alone,” says Niemi.

“On the other hand, the actions of countries the size of Germany could contribute to the car manufacturers’ discussion about the speed to which vehicles are already limited at the factories.”