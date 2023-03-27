The road accidents are events in which two or more vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists are involved in a accident on the road. These accidents can be caused by several factors including speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driver distraction, bad weather, poor road conditions or human error and mechanical defect.

Traffic accidents can cause physical harm to the people involved, such as injury or death, as well as property damage to the vehicles involved. In addition, road accidents can also have financial consequences, such as medical bills, vehicle repairs or loss of earnings due to work-related injuries.

To prevent traffic accidents, it is important to follow the rules of the road and the Highway Code, drive safely and responsibly, be aware of other drivers and pedestrians on the road, and keep your vehicle in good condition. Also, it is important to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to avoid using a cell phone while driving.

TRAPANI 26 March 2023 – Road accident in the Trapani area, six dead and one wounded. Head-on collision between cars, two women among the victims. The death toll from a road accident on provincial road 16, on the Lentina straight road, which leads to Custonaci in the Trapani area, is six dead and one seriously injured. The victims are four men and two women. INFO

TIVOLI March 26th 2023 – Lost control of his car, skidded into other parked cars and then overturned. Fatal accident on the afternoon of Saturday 25 March in Tivoli, a municipality in the province of Rome. The clash at 16:55 in via Tiburto near the scientific high school. The victim is a 61-year-old man, Amedeo Amatizi. INFO

PESCARA 26 March – Tragedy in Pescara, where in the afternoon a 4-year-old boy died after being run over by a tractor apparently driven by his father. According to the first information of the rescuers, the vehicle was driven by the father. The accident happened in the street of the Palace. INFO

