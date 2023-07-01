Traffic accidents | The truck ran into several cars, at least 48 died in Kenya

At least 48 people have been confirmed dead after a truck rammed into vehicles at an intersection.

Dozens of people have died in a road accident in Kenya on Friday evening, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Local police chief Geoffrey Mayek told AFP the confirmed death toll stands at 48. However, more victims may be trapped under the truck.

The accident happened when the truck rammed into several other vehicles at a busy intersection in western Kenya, on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru.