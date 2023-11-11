Traffic accidents | The chain crash disrupted traffic in Vantaa

The car chase that took place at 6:30 on Saturday night temporarily hindered traffic in Vantaa’s Koivukylä.

Four The car’s chain crash caused traffic problems on Koivukylänväylä in Vantaa between the Lahdenväylä exit and Koivukylä.

There were no serious personal injuries in the accident, but the westbound lanes were closed for the duration of rescue operations, i.e. for about half an hour.

Traffic returned to normal after six o’clock on Saturday evening.