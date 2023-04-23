Sunday, April 23, 2023
Traffic accidents | One was seriously injured in a crash between two cars

April 23, 2023
in World Europe
Vantaa|Traffic accidents

There were a total of four people in the accident cars. Three of them escaped without injury.

One a person was seriously injured in a car accident on Katriinantie in Vantaa on Saturday.

According to the rescue service of Central Uusimaa, two cars were involved in the accident, with a total of four people on board. Three of them survived the accident without injury.

The rescue team removed the injured person from the car.

