Traffic accidents | One was seriously injured in a crash between two cars

There were a total of four people in the accident cars. Three of them escaped without injury.
One a person was seriously injured in a car accident on Katriinantie in Vantaa on Saturday.
According to the rescue service of Central Uusimaa, two cars were involved in the accident, with a total of four people on board. Three of them survived the accident without injury.
The rescue team removed the injured person from the car.
